Suara.com – Chairman of the Strategic Coordinator of the National Campaign Team (TKN) of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Sufmi Dasco emphasized that the presidential-vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka does not need fraudulent methods to win the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, this is because from various surveys, Prabowo-Gibran’s electability is already high.

“With surveys continuing to increase, of course it doesn’t make sense if we then design a winning system using fraudulent methods like that,” said Dasco in a press conference at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran Office, Jakarta, Sunday (12/11/2023).

He said that before pairing with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Prabowo’s electability continued to increase because of the political work of the General Chair of the Gerindra Party and his approach to the people.

“After pairing with Mas Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the survey (electability) of the two pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates continues to increase. “This proves that public acceptance of the presidential/vice presidential candidates is also getting better,” he said.

Because of this, Dasco denied that Prabowo-Gibran was assisted by police officers to put up billboards in several areas.

“At this time, TKN Prabowo-Gibran is more focused on real work and getting closer to voters, namely the people,” he said as reported by Antara.

It also urges all parties to work smart and carefully.

“These candidate pairs are the best sons of the nation who of course must prioritize programs and campaign politely, as well as maintaining a conducive and peaceful election atmosphere,” he said.

The General Election Commission (KPU) has received the registration of three prospective presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair was supported by the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and the Ummat Party.

The Ganjar-Mahfud pair was supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the United Development Party (PPP), the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo), and the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura).

Meanwhile, the Prabowo-Gibran pair is supported by the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), the Golongan Karya Party (Golkar), the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Democratic Party, the Crescent Star Party (PBB), the Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora), the Republican Guard Party. Indonesia (Garuda), and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), as well as the Adil Makmur People’s Party (Prima) which did not qualify to participate in the 2024 Election.

The General Election Commission (KPU) has determined the election campaign period which will take place from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, while voting is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2024.