Codacons on the record balance sheets of energy companies

2022 looks like a record year for Italian energy companies, which recorded an extraordinary turnover of 643.8 billion euros, a significant increase of 84.1% compared to the previous year. Profits of companies in the sector jumped from 8.7 billion in 2021 to an astonishing 24.7 billion during 2022. However, this explosion in earnings has not benefited families and small businesses, who are facing unaffordable electricity and gas bills.



Codacons has raised its voice against what it defines as “high bills”, denouncing the situation in which citizens and businesses find themselves on their knees faced with rising energy costs. As energy tariffs rise, industry giants see their profits grow substantially, highlighting an ever-widening gap among economic realities.

Government policies on the issue of extra-profits seem having failed to protect the community, with measures that have proven ineffective in recovering a substantial portion of the enormous sums collected by energy companies. Despite interventions, corporate profits continue to elude any form of equitable redistribution. The phenomenon does not only involve the energy sector; banks, insurance companies, pay-TV and e-commerce big names have also recorded strong growth in profits in the post-Covid emergency period.

Codacons, in criticizing the lack of action in favor of greater social equity, underlines the opportunity missed with the Meloni Government. The initiative to extend the tax on extra profits to the giants of the economy, raising the rate to 90%, had been put forward as a possible solution to combat high energy costs. However, it seems that the current government has also followed a practice that is harmful to Italian citizens and businesses: placing the weight of economic crises on their shoulders.

