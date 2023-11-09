The mark that Metal Gear Solid has left on the community is very deep, but one of the most important events experienced in Shadow Moses is, without a doubt, the battle against Psycho Mantis. 25 years later his peculiar proposal is still remembered.

A character with psychic and mental powers who was able to change the channel on the television, force us to change the port for the PS1 controller and even read our save files from the Memory Card. The small accessory was essential in those days if we wanted to keep saved games between one game session and another.

Depending on the titles that were stored, Psycho Mantis recited different messages to make it clear that he knew us perfectly. However, only Japanese players were able to hear Hideo Kojima himself speak and he did so under a very specific condition.

If inside the Memory Card the user had a file of both Policenauts as Snatcher, the villain would tell us: “So, do you like Kojima’s works?” Immediately afterwards, it would be the Japanese developer who would say “Thank you for your continued support”, being one of the few direct interventions from the director in Metal Gear Solid.

It is normal that in the rest of the world we could not listen to Kojima, since both works are so They only saw the light in Japan for NEC PC-8801 and they shared the detail that both had been designed by the charismatic creator. In this video you can hear the phrase at 0:21, obviously in Japanese.

