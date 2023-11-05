The video game creator has recalled how much watching Rocky meant to him.

Although Arnold Schwarzenegger was always the one with the enviable muscles, Sylvester Stallone’s story of self-improvement and his way of finding his place in the world has always made this “action hero” generate much more empathy than the former governor of California. Well, many, like himself Hideo Kojima, They can’t help but identify with him.

A story of overcoming that can now be seen on Netflix, in the documentary Sly, and that has caused the creator of Death Stranding remember a hard story from your childhood. “I just saw Sly. When I was a kid all I wanted to do was make movies, but I couldn’t. I had no friends. I had no money. There was no one to support me.”

“Of course, I didn’t tell my parents or my teachers. Then I saw Rocky. If there are no roles for you, then write one. Seeing the American dream that Sly had achieved made me change my entire strategy. First, I decided to write novels, then screenplays that I could make myself. Then I would make my movie.”

“Every day after school I wrote novels. But it turns out that my dreams faded and I ended up in the video game industry.. I feel great empathy in Sly’s phrase that says: ‘Up to 40 you add, then you just subtract’, but at the same time, I also felt fear,” the video game creator acknowledged on Twitter.

Kojima’s passion for cinema

Although he is one of the most respected video game creators today, Kojima is a great fan of cinema. In fact, in his Twitter bio he defines himself as “70% made of movies.” His passion is so much that he does not hesitate to share his recommendations of those movies or series that he has just watched through social networks.

Without a doubt, as a Rocky fan, It is not surprising that Hideo Kojima was so impacted by Stallone’s documentary, in which you can see the actor’s hard journey to becoming the legend he is now.