The sequel to Death Stranding could show a new trailer at The Game Awards, judging by a suspicious response to a tweet posted by Hideo Kojima.

The genius among geniuses is preparing two new games. After surprising the world with Death StrandingHideo Kojima works with Microsoft on an Xbox exclusive in the cloud, but also on a new exclusive bomb for PS5.

It is none other than Death Stranding 2, the continuation of the Kojima Productions game that was announced exclusively for PS5. It does not yet have a release date, but it is estimated that it could arrive in 2024.

Will have again Norman Reedus like Sam Porter, and actors and actresses of the stature of Elle Fanning, Troy Baker, Léa Seydoux and Shiori Kutsuna.

Technically, Death Stranding 2 will go one step beyond what was seen in the first installment, using a motion capture system and new visual techniques, with the aim of achieving the most absolute photorealism.

Everything indicates that the title of Hideo Kojima will be one of the protagonists at The Game Awards 2023, the gala presented by Geoff Keighley that will be held in the early hours of December 7 to 8.

Presentation all over for Kojima

Hideo Kojima set off alarm bells with a tweet. It is not the first time that he has shared a similar post, in which we see the Japanese genius at his favorite editing table. It’s obvious that Kojima is preparing big things in secret.

It shouldn’t raise too many suspicions. However, The Game Awards official account responded with a tweet that, frankly, leaves little doubt.

A pair of googly eyes (in emoji) is more than enough to know that Kojima is up to something. He hasn’t revealed anything about Death Stranding 2 for a few months, and it seems that the gala next December 7 It is the perfect opportunity.

To make matters worse, hours later both tweets (Kojima’s and Game Awards’ response) disappeared from Twitter/X. It is obvious that when the river sounds…

We have recovered the irrefutable proof thanks to Okami Gameswho has shared a screenshot of the now-deleted conversation.

It seems clear that Death Stranding 2 will return, and Kojima has chosen the best possible showcase. Fans even believe that we could have a specific release date for 2024.

And what about the other game in development by Kojima? It is rumored to be Overdose, an Xbox exclusive that works in the Microsoft cloud. It was going to be announced at E3 2022, but a sudden leak put it back.

Death Stranding 2 is in development by Kojima Productions (with Hideo Kojima at the helm), as a PS5 exclusive for next year. In the meantime, you can relive Sam Porter’s first adventure in the Director’s Cut edition for PS5 and PC.