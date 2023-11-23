It seems that there is news related to the great Okami. The franchise could continue in the future, according to recent statements.

Specific, Hideki Kamiya, who has worked on projects such as Viewtiful Joe and Okami, has expressed his interest in returning to these franchises in a new video on his YouTube channel. She mentioned that she had ideas for a third Viewtiful Joe installment and feels that he left Okami “unfinished.”

In this way, it has made clear your desire to work on these IPs if you had the opportunity. Kamiya commented that he always wanted to continue with Viewtiful Joe and Okami, mentioning that he had a story planned for a third Viewtiful Joe game and that he would like to pick up Okami, as he feels he left something undone with that saga. Although Okami had a sequel called Okamiden for the DS, Kamiya was not involved in that project because at the time he was working with PlatinumGames.

What do you think of this information? We read you in the comments.

Via.