If you were expecting to see this partnership you will probably have been disappointed.

Hideki Kamiya is one of the great minds in our sector, although he is no longer linked to Platinum Games.

Join the conversation

Hideki Kamiya is a key player in our industry, and he is not only recognized as a genius, but he has given us some of the best games in history, including the entire Bayonetta franchise, although he has not always made masterpieces, and for example we have The Wonderful 101, which failed to convince many users, although it is relatively loved by some groups. He has now retired from Platinum Gamesa studio of which he was one of the most visible people to the general public, but this does not mean that he has completely left the great focus.

Now he uses his own YouTube channel to talk about life, including answering questions from the users themselves, and just now we have been able to find out his answer about whether he could work with other geniuses Yoko Taro, responsible for the NieR saga, or Hideo Kojima , recognized for his work with the Metal Gear franchise and Death Stranding.

According to the former Platinum Games employee, this alliance would be extremely difficult, stating that “it would be a disaster”. Specifically, he has stated the following to justify the fact that it would not be a particularly simple association.

Two people with completely different personalities and ideas would clash. There would be no way to get a decent game out of that.

He ends by stating that “there should only be one captain”, this being something in which we should agree with him. We are talking about three very temperamental personalities, especially since they are three geniuses within our sector. Based on this we could affirm that it would be possible for them to end up developing a masterpiece, but there are many factors that we are not taking into account if we make this assessment.

Platinum has given us great games

Platinum Games has given us, over the years, high quality games, both with its own and third-party IPs, with the brilliant Metal Gear Rising as an example of the latest. Even so, we also have to mention that it is a somewhat irregular study, and after Kamiya’s departure from it has created many concerns among fans of the studio.

Even so, the best thing we can do is wait until the study offers us results after the departure of this figure that is so important to it, moment when we can give a verdict.

Join the conversation