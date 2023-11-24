In the video game industry there are several creatives who have become renowned, such as Hideo Kojima, Ken Levine, Yoko Tarorecognized for their work auteur. Many fans wonder why some developers of this class do not work together on the same project, since the result should be memorable. Hideki Kamiya, one of these authors, doesn’t like the idea and for a very good reason.

The former Capcom and PlatinumGames developer is known for his work on Bayonetta, Viewtiful Joe, Wonderful 101 and Okami, works in which it can be considered that he did a job of auteur; That is to say, he had so much control to such a degree that his style permeated practically all of its elements.

Why doesn’t Hideki Kamiya want to work with Hideo Kojima or other game authors?

In a new question and answer video in his YouTube series, the creative addressed a question that fans frequently ask him: why doesn’t he collaborate with other game creators? auteurcomo Yoko Taro (NieR), Hideo Kojima, (Metal Gear) o Tomonobu Itagaki (Castlevania)?

“¡It would be a disaster!” Kamiya explained. “It doesn’t work like in Dragon Balllike Goku merge with other characters,” the developer explained.

Collaboration between Hideki Kamiya with Hideo Kojima, Yoko Taro or other auteur game creators is unlikely

According to the creative, “2 people with completely different personalities and ideas would collide“and assured that “there is no way for it to come out a decent game of that”.

To make it clear, the creative also used the proverb or saying that “2 captains sink the ship“, an analogy that points out that 2 people in charge could ruin a company or project.

“So there should only be 1 captain. So it is with the creators of unique games” Kamiya finished.

