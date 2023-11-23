The legendary developer cannot work in the industry for a year after leaving PlatinumGames, but he is clear about what he wants to work on in the future.

The departure of Hideki Kamiya from PlatinumGames was a splash of cold water for everyone. Not only because we didn’t expect it (that too), but because of the great influence that the director of Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry has on the video game industry.

After all, Kamiya is one of the architects of what PlatinumGames is today, after demonstrate his great talent at Capcom and Clover Studio.

After finalizing his departure from PlatinumGames, Kamiya has promised that the Bayonetta saga is in good hands. In other words, new installments will arrive in the coming years.

Now 12 months of rest await you, since it cannot be exercised after the last movement that we have already mentioned. Now, Hideki Kamiya will return with his batteries charged.

Through his YouTube channel (which is postulated as his main work at this time), Kamiya has talked about two of his most beloved franchises… but also most forgotten.

Viewtiful Joe and Okami could return soon

Hideki Kamiya has two wishes in mind. Well, actually three, because he regrets it every day. not having continued development of Scalebound together with Microsoft. If Phil Spencer wants, perhaps the promising draconian RPG can restart development one day.

Meanwhile, Kamiya looks back on two of his most beloved franchises. They correspond to his time at Capcom and Clover Studio, in the mid-2000s.

It’s no secret that Viewtiful Joe (with four deliveries in total) and Eyes They are two games of absolute cult. Will they return in the future? If it’s because of Kamiya, we can take it for granted.

”Of course, I would love to work on them if I ever get the chance. In fact, I already had the story of a third Viewtiful Joe in mind. I always wanted to do it. “I wonder if Capcom would let me make another Viewtiful Joe.”

Viewtiful Joe is one of Kamiya’s best works, released 20 years ago on Gamecube and PS2. It would have a sequel and two spin-offs, later ”reincarnated” in The Wonderful 101.

As for Okami, it was one of the most wonderful games of that year 2007, which It had a sequel four years later on DSand an HD remaster.

”OK me too. I feel like I left it unfinished, so if we could make that happen too, I would be happy.”

In order to resurrect both franchises, Kamiya must negotiate with Capcom, which will not be easy at all. Fans even dream of a reunion of the developer with the Resident Evil franchise.

Do you think there is any chance of seeing a Viewtiful Joe 3 or a new Okami installment? If it were up to Hideki Kamiya, they would surely already be in stores, so we can only cross our fingers that it will happen one day.