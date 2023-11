SC Genemuiden has pushed Staphorst deeper into trouble in the Third Division. In the Carpet City it was no less than 5-1 for the team of coach René van der Weij, who first had to fight back from a deficit due to a goal by Dirk Muis. Afterwards, Jens Jurn Streutker, Rens van Benthem, Marc Magan and Mike Reuvers (2x) put things in order for SC Genemuiden.