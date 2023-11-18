loading…

Hezbollah continues to launch drones and missiles into Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hezbollah has deployed new weapons and tactics in the latest round of fighting with Israel despite its limited involvement in the war in Gaza, limiting military operations in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Although currently representing only a small part of a larger arsenal and strategy, Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics could become an important element if the scope of the conflict expands, leaving room for potential surprises.

In a recent speech, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah announced a “quantitative increase in the number of operations and types of weapons used.”

“For the first time, kamikaze drones and ‘Burkan’ missiles weighing between 300 kilograms and half a ton have been deployed,” he said, as reported by aawsat.

According to sources close to Hezbollah, plans and strategies have been designed to deal with the current fighting, and preparations are also underway for a comprehensive war.

They linked the possibility of the war expanding to the worsening situation in Gaza.

In the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel rely primarily on drones, a factor that played a minimal role in their last war in 2006.

Additionally, the advanced Burkan missile has been introduced for the first time.

Riad Kahwaji, who heads the Institute for Near East and Gulf Military Analysis (INEGMA) in Dubai, stated that Hezbollah had launched four Burkan missiles, each carrying warheads exceeding 100 kilograms.