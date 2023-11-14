loading…

Hamas reveals the condition of Hezbollah interfering in the war with Israel in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Hizbullah will only increase his involvement in the conflict between Israel and Hamas if the Palestinian faction is completely eliminated from the Gaza Strip. This was stated by a senior Hamas spokesman.

Speaking on Monday, Hamas’ representative in Beirut, Ahmed Abdul Hadi, said the allied militant group was not yet ready for war, and would only step up operations against Israel if Hamas lost completely.

“Now is not the time,” said Hadi as quoted by NBC News.

“The red line for Hezbollah is the total destruction of resistance in Gaza,” he added as quoted from RT, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Although Israeli forces have exchanged fire several times with Hezbollah fighters on the border with Lebanon in recent weeks, the group’s second-in-command, Naim Qassem, said the clashes were simply to reduce pressure on Gaza.

Another senior official declined to say what Hezbollah’s ‘red lines’ were for further engagement, and stated that their response would depend on Israeli actions.

However, speaking on Saturday, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that the group was increasing its activities, saying there had been an “increase” in operations along its front lines with Israel.

“There has been a quantitative increase in the number of operations, the size and number of targets, as well as an increase in the types of weapons,” Nasrallah said, according to Reuters.

The Israeli military has warned that Hezbollah would be making a “big mistake” if it stepped up attacks on Zionist forces, and claimed to have killed nearly 80 of the group’s fighters in recent clashes.