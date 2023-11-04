loading…

Hezbollah is increasingly intensively attacking the Israeli army. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hezbollah, Islamic fighters in Lebanon said they carried out simultaneous attacks on Israeli positions on the Lebanese border.

In response, the Israeli Army said its warplanes had struck Hezbollah targets in response to previous attacks from Lebanese territory, and accompanied the airstrikes with artillery and tank fire.

A source in Lebanon familiar with the Hezbollah attack said the group had fired powerful missiles that had not been used in the fighting, and said they had hit Israeli positions across the border from the villages of Ayta al-Shaab and Rmeich.

Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israeli troops on the Lebanon-Israel border since its Palestinian ally Hamas went to war with Israel on October 7.

This marked the worst fighting on the border since the 2006 war, but most of it took place within the border region.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in his first speech since the Hamas-Israel war began, said on Friday that escalation on the Lebanese front would depend on events in Gaza and Israel’s actions against Lebanon. He also said the attacks so far on the border were “not everything” carried out by Hezbollah.

Nearly 60 Hezbollah fighters were killed in the violence.

Security sources and witnesses in Lebanon reported some of the heaviest Israeli attacks ever.

Two columns of thick smoke were seen rising over hills near the Lebanese town of Khiyam in video shared with Reuters by Khiyam resident Soheil Salami, who said the area had been hit by Israeli airstrikes.