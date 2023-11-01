loading…

BEIRUT – The Lebanese Hezbollah group said, Tuesday (31/10/2023), it was targeting several Israeli military locations along the border area between Lebanon and Israel.

The Anadolu Agency news agency reported Hezbollah attacked an Israeli military site in Al-Marj with “appropriate weaponry”, and confirmed a direct attack on the equipment.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said it attacked an Israeli tank at Israel’s Branit Barracks with missiles and caused casualties among its crew.

It was also said that the fighters ambushed Israeli troops in the Khazzan Hill area near an Israeli military post.

Additionally, Israeli artillery bombed the area near the Lebanese village of Markaba with several shells, according to Anadolu.

The border clashes were the deadliest since Hezbollah and Israel fought a full-scale war in 2006, when Lebanese fighters attacked major Israeli cities with rockets, causing significant damage.

The border tensions occurred when Israel expanded air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip following cross-border attacks by Hamas on Israeli border towns on October 7, 2023.

More than 10,000 people died in the conflict, including 8,525 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

