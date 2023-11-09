loading…

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group acquired advanced Russian-made anti-ship missiles. This weapon could pose a threat to United States warships in the Eastern Mediterranean. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – The Lebanese Hezbollah group has acquired advanced Russian-made anti-ship missiles. This gives the group the means to carry out its leader’s veiled threats against United States (US) warships and underscores the grave risk of regional war.

This was revealed by sources who know the group’s weapons.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah last week warned Washington that his group had plans for US ships to be deployed to the Mediterranean since the Israel-Hamas war broke out last month, shaking up the wider Middle East.

Two sources in Lebanon familiar with the Iran-backed group’s arsenal said the anti-ship missiles in question included Russian-made Yakhont missiles with a range of 300 km (186 miles).

Media reports and analysts over the years have indicated that Hezbollah acquired Yakhont missiles from Syria after the militia’s forces were deployed there more than a decade ago to help President Bashar al-Assad fight the civil war.

Hezbollah has never confirmed ownership of the weapons.

Hezbollah’s media office did not immediately respond when contacted for comment on this report.

Washington says its naval deployment in the Mediterranean, consisting of two aircraft carriers and supporting ships, is aimed at preventing the conflict from spreading by deterring Iran, which supports groups including Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hezbollah considers US warships a direct threat because of their ability to attack the group and its allies.