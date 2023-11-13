loading…

Hezbollah troops held war games in southern Lebanon. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – The Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, has adapted its tactics to outperform those of the Israeli air force.

This capability prevents Israeli troops from carrying out land operations across the Lebanese border, according to Israeli media reports on Sunday (12/11/2023).

Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen media, citing Israel’s Channel 13, reported that the Israeli air force’s effectiveness against Hezbollah’s anti-tank units had decreased in recent days.

???? JUST IN: HEZBOLLAH HEAVILY ATTACKS ISRAEL | MASSIVE ISRAELI RETALIATION EXPECTED Today, Hezbollah launched rockets at Israeli positions, inflicting substantial damage. In response, the IDF declared they are “preparing for a strong military response in Lebanon after the… https://t.co/fgLtBcfer8 pic.twitter.com/c9XGpS8OR1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2023

This fact emerged after the success of a Hezbollah operation launched from South Lebanon, which targeted several Israeli army positions along the border line.

“The occupation is in a defensive situation in the north, where we (Israel) are receiving attacks and injuries, and Hezbollah’s tactics are becoming more effective in the face of Israeli airstrikes,” said the Channel 13 report.

The Israeli broadcaster also revealed that the Hezbollah movement was aware of the tactics used by the Israeli air force.

Another Israeli media outlet, Channel 12, reported that yesterday’s developments marked the most intense fighting since the war erupted on the northern front shortly after the events of October 7, 2023, the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.