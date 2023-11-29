Alejandra Osborne has spoken exclusively to ‘And now Sonsoles’ when her father Bertín Osborne is about to have his sixth child, the first with Gabriela Guillén, who has shown the final stretch of her pregnancy happily.

She has attended a charity event as master of ceremonies, and has explained to us that Christmas is presented to her with the entire family from Madrid in Jerez. Also, her sister Claudia is about to give birth. “She’s phenomenal,” she said.

There has also been time to remember his mother, who died 19 years ago from breast cancer. “Every day we think about her,” he said.

Of course, these are difficult times for Bertín Osborne. “These are things that happen, and we shouldn’t give them more importance right now,” he said, and he just wants his father to be well. He has confirmed that he does not speak with Gabriela Guillén, whom he has claimed to have seen only twice in his life.

Of course, right now, he has made it clear, he is going to stay a little out of everything. Alejandra has confessed that she does not give her father much advice. “He is older, let him make his life,” she has made clear.

Gabriela Guillén, tense before Bertín Osborne

Gabriela Guillén, in addition, has been asked by Bertín Osborne when she was walking down the street and, very tense, has assured that she does not want to know anything about him.