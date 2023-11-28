Acclaimed Mad Men actor Jon Hamm reveals his desire to play an iconic Marvel villain

Jon Hamm, known for his starring role in Mad Men, is no stranger to the vast Marvel universe. In a recent statement, he shared his excitement about diving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), expressing his particular interest in bringing a supervillain to life. Although his desire to play Mister Sinister in 2020’s New Mutants did not materialize, Hamm is keeping hope alive for a future foray into the MCU.

Affinity for the house of ideas

From an early age, Hamm has been an avid fan of comics, with a particular inclination toward Marvel narratives. His fascination is not only limited to reading; He aspires to be an active part of that world, embodying some iconic character. Among his preferences, a Fantastic Four villain stands out, possibly the infamous Doctor Doom.

“Truth be told, those decisions are made at much higher levels, beyond my reach,” Hamm said. “But I would love it. I’ve been a fan of Marvel comics and comics in general since I was very young. There are tons of stories that I am familiar with that are yet to be told.”

From Mad Men to potential Marvel icon

As Hamm awaits his big break in the MCU, his track record to date is noteworthy. Recognized worldwide for his role in Mad Men, Hamm has demonstrated a versatility that transcends genres and formats. His ability to embody everything from complex characters to comedic roles makes him an ideal choice for the diverse Marvel universe. Additionally, his ability to bring depth and humanity to his characters could offer a new dimension to any comic book villain he plays, especially a character as rich and multifaceted as Doom.

On the other hand, Hamm’s casting for a role in the Marvel Universe would not only be a milestone in his career but also for fans. Marvel has shown a knack for casting actors who not only fit their roles perfectly, but also bring a charismatic and memorable presence. Hamm’s addition could be compared to other successful Marvel choices, such as Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man or Chris Evans as Captain America, both actors who defined their characters and left an indelible mark on the franchise. Hamm has the potential to bring a new level of intensity and character to the Marvel universe, making the wait for his debut even more exciting.

In the vast pantheon of Marvel villains, Doctor Doom It stands out as one of the most complex and fascinating. His rich origin story and moral duality offer a perfect canvas for an actor of Jon Hamm’s stature. Known for his ability to play characters with deep psychological layers, Hamm could bring a new dimension to this iconic character. Doctor Doom is not just a villain; He is a ruler, a scientific genius, and a magician, which requires a range of performance that Hamm has proven to possess.

The connection with the Marvel Universe

Although Hamm has yet to set foot on the MCU stage, he has already made his mark on the Marvel Comics universe. In 2022, he made an illustrated appearance in X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, where he is shown as a close friend of Emma Frost. This inclusion in the comics canon demonstrates Hamm’s deep connection to the Marvel world.

While we wait for Hamm’s possible incorporation into the MCU, the actor continues his career in other projects. Currently, he is part of the fifth season of Fargo and is expected in the musical remake of Mean Girls, scheduled to premiere in January 2024. The question remains in the air: will we see Hamm become Doctor Doom or another iconic character? from Marvel? Time and Marvel’s decisions will tell.