The reception of The Phantom Menace in 1999 was far from what George Lucas would have liked. The legendary director wanted to bring the saga back Star Wars to movie theaters and thus take advantage of growing digital technology to tell the story prior to the events of the original trilogy. To do this, he decided to create a unique Gungan.

Jar Jar Binks, the comic relief of the film, quickly became the target of the ire of all viewers, who condemned his appearance and his attempts to be funny. Because of this, his presence in the other two remaining prequel films was much smaller, and he was subsequently quickly forgotten in the canon.

However, it was used to illustrate a comic strip that saw the light in Star Wars Tales #20. That issue belonged to an editorial series published by Dark Horse Comics that was published between 1999 and 2005, although with the particularity that until that issue no plot seen in its pages was considered canon.

Therefore, this detail opened the door for artists and scriptwriters to give free rein to their imagination to create all kinds of fantasies in the galaxy of Star Wars. A torrent of madness must have passed through Tony Millionare’s head when he gave us the story of Jar Jar Binks aboard his father’s whaling ship. Yes, that comic narrated one of the last adventures of the famous George R. Binks.

According to the staging of Millionare, George was the owner of the Binks and Son Whaling Company., which allowed the Gungan family to support themselves and maintain a family tradition rooted for centuries. The southern waters of Naboo are the enclave where the journey begins, showing us a very brave George, not afraid of the battle against whales, although with the misfortune of having to work side by side with his son.





After trying to hunt down a monstrous being, Jar Jar’s clumsiness ends up costing the group a shipwreck, so they lose the ship and are forced to survive in the middle of a desert island. After a month in a lost place at the hands of the Force, George begins to despair about the situation and even more so when he must save his clumsy son from dying at the first opportunity. He tells his wife that he is incapable of teaching Jar Jar the trade, to which she defends him by stating that he is dealing with a child.

“He’s not a kid, he’s just a jerk!”, replies a George who does not hesitate for a second to give his son the go-ahead to jump into the sea to swim and seeks help. A suicide mission, of course, but a relief in the worn-out mind of the protagonist who sees how his plans are stopped by his wife. The final straw for George’s patience is when Jar Jar discovers a shell that he can use as an instrument.





It is here that he decides to place the barrel of his gun to his temple and prepare to say goodbye to a world he does not want, not even with his family in it. His wife stops him from blowing his brains out and he remembers how he really loved Sheebla, a Gungan warrior who couldn’t have children. Despite his love, it was much more important for him to obtain offspring, so he married his current wife and was reciprocated with an absolutely useless firstborn.

Faced with such a scenario, George decides to resign himself and regrets the life he has had to live, so his Star Wars run ends with him putting his hands over his head on the beach, completely alone. A story that exudes a lot of humor and a bittersweet flavor to reflect what was a real rage at that time: hatred towards Jar Jar Binks. In Star Wars TalesMillionare found space to show the character’s non-canon past and show us that not even his father could stand him.





Obviously, this story is part of the old canon known as Legends, which covers all the events prior to Disney’s purchase of the saga. Furthermore, no other author has ever referred to George R. Binks, a sort of Captain Ahab in Moby Dick who suffered the most unfortunate fortune in the galaxy.