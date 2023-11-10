To Caesar what belongs to Caesar: the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender looks outrageous. Whether you have seen the well-known animated series or its universe catches you new. And if its appetizers already pointed out ways, its new trailer makes it more than clear and, in the process, leaves us with something that is increasingly difficult to see: its exact release date on Netflix.

As a main course of Geeked Week’ 23 from Netflix, the streaming video platform has announced that the live-action series of Avatar: The Last Airbender can be seen starting February 22, 2024making it clear that it will be one of the first blockbusters that we will see on small screens at the start of the new year.

An adaptation of the Nickelodeon series that, as you will see, already brings out the colors of M. Night Shyamalan’s film, released in 2010 whose name (to distance itself from James Cameron’s saga) was changed to Airbender. As you will see, Netflix’s proposal already plays in another league.

To the trailer of Avatar the last Airbender, on Netflix, has been accompanied by the official synopsis. Because what is shown convinces, of course, but we must not lose perspective: who is Aang supposed to be?

There was a time when the four nations of the world lived in harmony, when the Avatar, master of the four elements, kept peace between them. But all that changed with the attack of the Fire Nation and their destruction of the Air Nomads. That was the first step of the fire fighters in their conquest of the world.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is the story of a young Air Nomad who wakes up in a world ravaged by war. Accompanied by his new friends, Sokka and Katara, he undertakes an exciting mission to claim his rightful position: that of the next AVATAR.

Finally, Netflix has offered a new portion of images in which we can see the protagonists in character. And we are not going to deny it: they are a carbon copy of what was shown in the animated series.

















It may not be fair to consider that Avatar the last Airbender is the new adaptation of an anime to the Live Action format, although Japanese animation always had a strong influence on the Nickelodeon series. All in all, it will be the next big project that will take up the baton of a One Piece that managed to fascinate viewers and fans of Eiichiro Oda’s work. Maybe Netflix is ​​starting to be more restrained with its productions, but it is clear which is the right path to follow.

