Powering the bike is a new compact and lightweight single-cylinder four-stroke engine with DOHC distribution. Centered on a forged aluminum piston supported by titanium valves, it has internal linings made with a low-friction DLC technique, magnesium covers and an Exedy Belleville clutch. Electronic engine management and tuning are enhanced by the MX Tune Pro app (optional), which allows the rider to modify the engine mapping practically in real timedirectly from your smartphone, taking advantage of a complete and programmable control and diagnostic dashboard.

On a cycling level, the aluminum frame is equipped with a Lightweight and high strength main beam with double cradle solution, designed to ensure the optimal balance between performance, weight reduction and flexibility. In fact, total weight was one of the key elements of the project and will see the new TF 250-X establish, according to Triumph, a point of reference for best “weight/power” ratio in the category. Combined with the frame we find a suspension compartment designed by KYB: the front is equipped with an AOS fork with 48 mm upside down stanchions, forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminum triple plates while at the rear the shock-absorbing function is entrusted to a piggyback monoshock.

The braking system is designed by Brembo and is equipped with a 24 mm double-piston floating front caliper, a 26 mm single-piston floating rear caliper and Galfer records (260mm front and 220mm rear). DirtStar 7000 Series aluminum rims and machined aluminum hubs are complemented by Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires. The handlebar is Pro-Taper ACF carbon and the ODI half-waffle lock on grips complete the standard configuration. Racing accessories In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has worked with the biggest brands in the industry to create a dedicated range of racing accessories to further improve performance for the most demanding uses.

With the debut of the TF 250-X, Triumph Motorcycles is preparing to face the 2024 Racing season, participating in the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship with a factory program in collaboration with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, involved in the 2024 MX2 class together with the title sponsor Monster Energy. Team manager Vincent Bereni is at the wheel of a highly experienced technical staff, focused on the goal of bringing Triumph to the pinnacle of racing performance. Thierry and Vincent’s past speaks for itself, with over 80 victories in the MXGP World Championship.