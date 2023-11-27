What we see is undoubtedly, therefore, the new KTM 1390 Super Duke 2024. Obviously there are no technical data yet, but from what we can see there are many new features. First of all, the new model will abandon the 1,301 cc LC8 “1290” V-twin to make room forlla new unit 1390 (the technical characteristics of which are not yet known). Staying on the subject of mechanics, we then notice a new engine crankcase on the clutch side, brake master cylinder and Brembo clutch. The chassis, however, appears to be unchanged.

In terms of aesthetics, the new LED headlightwith lines similar to those of its younger sister 990 Duke, the rear light “drowned” in the direction indicators and the new side panels with aerodynamic fins. The instrumentation has also been renewed, which on this new model contains numerous additional information.

According to the first information circulating, it shouldn’t be long until the official presentation of this new model, which could also anticipate the arrival of the new 1390 Super Adventure.