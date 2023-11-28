11 seasons as a Honda rider, 59 victories, 6 world titles became in an instant just the past. A past that is close, but perceptibly distant. Marc Marquez made his debut aboard the Gresini Racing team’s Ducati Desmosedici GP23 at 11.15am this morning during the 2024 MotoGP winter tests.

The 8-time world champion entered the track with his new weapon, for the occasion dressed in dark blue and decked out with touches of red and small strokes of lighter blue on the sides, with only the 93 posted on the fairing and in his new box to remind everyone and Marc himself of the beginning of a new, great adventure. Perhaps the most difficult, but potentially exciting for how it was born and for what he could do again in a few months: fight for victory.

In one fell swoop, Marc put difficult years behind him, starting from the terrible injury to his right arm on the Jerez de la Frontera track, home of the 2020 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix, in which he was putting together one of the most incredible comebacks of the history of the category.

Photo by: Lewis Duncan

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing MotoGP

From that moment, without his contribution on the track and in the pits, Honda lost the way to develop the bike. When Marquez returned to racing he found a RC213V that was very different from the one he had left and distant from his preferences. The results obtained in recent years have been the perfect snapshot of those difficulties.

Now a new chapter opens, riding the bike that should have been the one used by Johann Zarco during the season that has just ended. Marc will not speak to the media at the end of the day, due to a ban imposed by his former team Honda Repsol.

Marquez will remain silent until the last day of the year, to then be able to begin his adventure with Gresini and Ducati also from a verbal-communicative point of view. In this regard, Marc may not speak, but it is not excluded that he could already send signals on this first day of testing.

On the other hand, as the psychologist Paul Watzlawick taught with his axioms of communication: not communicating is impossible…

Photo by: Lewis Duncan

