Imagine a future where you don’t have a smartphone. Almost everything you need is in one discreet pin that you put on every morning as if it were just another piece of clothing. You talk to it to send a message, you give it two taps to answer a call and, if you need to see information, you see it projected on your hand.

This is the idea pursued by Humane, a company founded by two former Apple employees that has just launched its first wearable powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the AI ​​Pin. The firm wants to rethink the human connection with technology and inaugurate a new category of personal devices.

A new concept of personal device

Humane was born with hype in his veins. The company headed by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno had raised enormous expectations around the presentation of its first product. The day has finally arrived and we can finally know the AI ​​pin.

It’s too early to know if AI Pin will become a significant release or if it will end up being forgotten. However, we can say that it is a fresh proposal, although, as we will see, it comes with a price that is not cheap and, in addition, a monthly subscription.

When thinking about the AI ​​Pin we must think of it as a device different from the smartphone. Although its creators They intend to replace it in the futurethis first version of the device invites us to do many tasks without having to use our iOS or Android device.





The wearable is made up of a small two-piece device: the Ai Pin and its complementary rechargeable battery (which we can replace with another at any time). The way to attach it to any garment is through magnetism, although accessories that provide greater support (and style) can also be purchased separately.

The AI ​​Pin part is the heart of the device, so to speak, as it incorporates all the important components that allow it to provide the functionality for which it has been designed. Has a ultra wide angle camera that captures images in 13 MP and a “laser ink screen” that is projected onto the user’s hand.





At the resolution level, the projection is at 720p and to be functional the user must have their hand at a distance of no less than 20 cm and no more than 40 cm. It also incorporates a system called Trust Light that has a colored light for each activity that the device does, a light that is visible to everyone.

Humane apparently wants to avoid privacy controversies. And one way to do it has been with this mechanism. In this case, for example, if the device is capturing images will light green. If the microphone is working, the light color will be orange.





The AI ​​Pin has a subtle way to send notifications. It is an RGB “beacon” that is visible to the user and has colors associated with calls, messages, air alerts, service alerts, etc. There’s a dual microphone array, a speaker (can work with Bluetooth headphones), and support for LTE and 3G connectivity.

Inside this small box lives a processor Snapdragon de Qualcomm eight-core whose model has not been revealed, but which has a speed of 2.1 GHz, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of eMMC storage, Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and more.





Voice commands are essential to control the device. Through natural language, combined with touches or gestures on the touch surface, it is possible to make calls, send messages, obtain information about the weather, receive information about email and even use a real-time translation function.





As we say, it is also possible to use the hand as a “screen”, for example, to see the controls of music playback, view climate information, among other things. To navigate within one of these Cosmos operating system programs you only need to move your hand and to switch between them you have to make a fist.

The founders have pointed out that the device does not capture images, videos or audio permanently, but only when the user allows it. Here’s another essential part of it: the humane.center web portal is the epicenter of advanced settings, as well as the home of photos, videos and notes.

The AI ​​Pin will arrive in Eclipse, Equinox and Luna colors. It will be available in the United States starting in 2024, although it can be reserved from November 16. The price is $699 and to use it you need to pay an additional $24 monthly fee, which provides connectivity through T-Mobile.

Images: Humane

