The FIA ​​has revealed plans to use artificial intelligence to better control track limits in Formula 1. Tests of the new technology will take place in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

As part of an effort to improve the speed of processing track limit checks, the FIA ​​will introduce so-called “Computer Vision”, a program that uses shape analysis.

The idea is that this program will be used to judge the pixels of a video to better assess whether cars have violated track limits. The FIA ​​believes the technology will enable it to be much more effective in reducing the number of accidents requiring a final check by a human.

The use of the AI ​​system should mean that fewer cases related to track limits need to be processed by the FIA’s Remote Operations Center (ROC), which should result in a much shorter time between reporting a breach and the decision in this regard.

Tim Malyon, the head of the ROC, stated that the use of AI serves more than anything else to eliminate cases that do not require human judgment: “We have to do thousands of checks, how do we do it?”, he declared in a preview FIA.

“So we put people in place, because this is the most accurate solution. What we’re trying to do now is introduce a layer above ROC, which is AI software.”

“Again it may seem strange, but the methodology with this AI has many parallels with the discussions going on in medicine right now and the use of Computer Vision, for example, to analyze cancer screening data.”

“The bottom line is that they don’t want to use Computer Vision to diagnose cancer, but they want to use it to discard the 80% of cases where there is clearly no cancer, to give well-trained people more time to examine the 20% And this is our goal.”

Malyon explained that the ambition is to reduce the current 800 reports that can be brought forward from a grand prix to 50, which will be much easier for FIA staff to process.

As part of efforts to introduce the new systems, the FIA ​​is trialling the use of Computer Vision in Abu Dhabi this weekend, alongside new systems aimed at providing greater accuracy in locating cars.

Head of information systems strategy for single-seaters, Chris Bentley, said the FIA ​​had introduced a system called Catapult, which uses receivers to provide precise localisation.

“There are examples in the NFL where you can identify every player on the field, even if they’re in a big scrum,” he said. “We can also use this technology for live shooting. It will be the same thing as the new tool and we will be able to draw the ‘lines of interest’. And then the artificial intelligence will learn gradually.”

Malyon added: “What we’re trying to do going forward is improve all these technologies and implement new ones.”

“Car positioning continues to be developed to improve accuracy. We are also planning to double the size of the ROC in terms of the number of people, from four to eight, next year, and we will double the connection bandwidth between the track and Geneva to facilitate remote working for more people”.

Malyon said one of the key lessons from the track limits issues that have emerged this year in Austria is that the best resource for controlling violations is not using technology to alert the FIA ​​of violations. Instead, it was the human eye, which proved to be much more effective than the data provided by car detection systems or the analysis of timing loops.

“We concluded that the loops were not accurate enough and that by far the most accurate solution was to have a data analyst look at the video itself,” he said.

“In fact, this is an interesting element of the story, because currently, through loop placement, GPS positioning and so on, man still wins.”

Bentley added: “We’ve now turned off the loops for every circuit, unless there’s a chicane, because they get in the way of what we’re trying to achieve. And ultimately the general rule is that if it’s too close to decide, the benefit of the doubt goes to the pilot”.