It is predicted that the Israeli army will fail in launching its land invasion of Gaza after the humanitarian pause. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has promised to continue its ground operations into Gaza. In fact, the number of Israeli soldiers killed by Hamas continues to increase.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said after the end of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, the army would continue its military operations throughout the Gaza Strip with greater strength.

The following are 3 Israeli strategies for attacking Gaza after the humanitarian pause.

1. Fighting all over Gaza



“We will fight throughout the Gaza Strip,” said Gallant.

“Remember that while you are organizing, resting and investigating, the enemy is doing the same,” he said, referring to the Palestinian group Hamas.

2. Using Greater Strength



Gallant said that when Israel returns to fighting Hamas in Gaza, “its power will be greater, and this will happen throughout the Gaza Strip.”

Addressing troops from the Givati ​​Infantry Brigade and Armored Corps, he said: “You now have a few days, we will go back to war, we will use the same amount of force and more. Remember that while you are organizing, resting, and investigating, the enemy is doing the same.”

3. Intensify air strikes and deploy infantry troops



Gallant added: “You will meet something a little more prepared. Therefore, (Hamas) will first face Air Force bombs, and after that tank and artillery shells and D9 (bulldozer) scoops, and finally also infantry fire.”

Why Will the Israeli Army’s Strategy Fail?



Israel’s strategy is outdated and the same as before. Nothing new. Many people fear that Israel will suffer the same defeat as the previous invasion.

“Experience has proven that a land war in Gaza will not go well,” said Paul Rogers, a war expert from the University of Bradford, as reported by The Conversation.

Regarding Gaza, there is much concern about what will happen next, given that the current offensive is still far from a full-scale ground intervention. “There are sharp differences of belief about what will happen next within the military and Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, as well as in Israel as a whole, much of which is exacerbated by concerns about the loss of international support,” Rogers said.

