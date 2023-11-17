Made by Adidas, it was presented today at a special event in front of the Olympiastadion in Berlin

It is called Fussballliebe and will be the official ball of the final phase of Euro 2024. It was presented today by UEFA and Adidas during a special event in front of the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Fussballliebe, which in Italian means “love of football”, uses Adidas Connected Ball technology which contributes to the decision-making process of the video assistant referee. Its design represents the movement of the ball and the energy of the game through prominent black wing shapes accented with colored edges, curves and dots. The use of the vibrant colors red, blue, green and orange celebrates the vibrancy that the competing nations bring to the tournament. Illustrations of each of the tournament’s stadiums appear on the ball alongside the name of each host city. As well as using recycled polyester and water-based ink, it is made from more sustainable bio-based materials than any previous Adidas official match ball. Each layer of the ball has been adapted to include materials such as corn fibers, sugar cane, pulpwood and rubber. Each Euro 2024 host city will receive 900 balls to donate locally to schools, football clubs or other initiatives.