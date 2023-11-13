The club’s headquarters have been inaugurated in the city of the Emirates, where the Devil already has leading partners and where he intends to increase the commercial aspect. The Milan Academies will also be strengthened

A hub, a front door, for all the red and black initiatives and activities in the Middle East. AC Milan inaugurated Casa Milan Dubai last night with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the city of the Emirates. The initiative is part of an even broader project of global expansion of the Rossoneri brand, planned by RedBird and which sees in the Dubai offices the desire to strengthen AC Milan’s commitment in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the Middle East, where the Devil can count on an estimated base of around 35 million fans.

The new office in Dubai makes the Rossoneri the first Italian football club to open an office in the “Mena region” (Middle East and North Africa) and will also be useful – and above all – to cultivate new relationships in a particularly strategic market where the club can rely on existing partners, including Emirates (Principal Partner and partner since 2007) and Siro (Official Hotel Partner).

The Casa Milan headquarters in Dubai is located on the 31st floor of Icd Brookfield Place, in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Center. The CEO attended the ribbon cutting. Rossoneri Giorgio Furlani, the Chief Commercial Officer Maikel Oettle, Ismael Bennacer and HE Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani (Director General of His Highness, the Dubai Ruler’s Court and Managing Director of the Icd). “Casa Milan Dubai represents our commitment to global growth and our firm belief in the potential of the market in the Middle East – explains Furlani -. We are proud to strengthen our presence in a key region for the club and to continue to consolidate our relationship with our partners, including Emirates, which has been at our side for 15 years, making our partnership one of the most recognisable, respected and long-standing in world football.”

The Rossoneri club will continue to invest in the next generation of fans and players in the Middle East by expanding the Milan Academy program in the region.