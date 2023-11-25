Suara.com – The rainy season has arrived, and outdoor activities such as motorbikes often make the body achy and catch a cold.

Therefore, it is necessary to be prepared so that the driver does not get tired after driving a lot. But don’t worry, there are several tips you can do to stay healthy and comfortable when driving in the pouring water. Come on, check it out!

Illustration of a motorbike (Instagram/@sepedamotorid)

1. Wear a thick jacket or waterproof jacket

This jacket will protect your body from cold and wetness which can cause colds. Choose a jacket that fits your body, not too loose or narrow. A loose jacket can disrupt your balance, while a tight jacket can hinder your blood circulation.

2. Use a full face helmet

This type of helmet will cover your entire face, including your nose and mouth. This is important to prevent dust, dirt, or rainwater from entering your respiratory tract. Don’t forget to clean your helmet visor regularly to keep your vision clear.

3. Drink warm water after motorbikes

Warm water can help warm your body and improve your blood circulation. Apart from that, warm water can also help clear your throat of mucus or germs that might enter when riding in the rain. Drink warm water before leaving and after arriving at your destination.

4. Consume nutritious food and vitamins

Nutritious food and vitamins can increase your body’s resistance and prevent disease. Choose foods that contain protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. Don’t forget to eat fruit that is rich in vitamin C, such as oranges, kiwi, or strawberries.

5. Get enough rest and avoid stress

Getting enough rest and avoiding stress is the key to keeping your body and mind healthy. Lack of sleep and stress can lower your immune system and make you sick easily. Try to sleep at least 7 hours a day and do activities that make you happy and relaxed.

Those are some tips for motorbikes in the rainy season so you don’t catch a cold. Hopefully this is useful and happy driving!