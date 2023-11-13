The challenge between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin is increasingly close. The Sepang trip shifted the axis of the MotoGP World Championship very slightly: if the two Ducati riders had arrived in Malaysia separated by 13 points, after the long race the gap was 14.

The difference is that now the points up for grabs have been reduced to 74, so arithmetic will give the reigning world champion the first opportunity for an encore in Qatar. In fact, if he were to conclude the weekend in Lusail with at least 37 points of margin, he could close the accounts early. Otherwise, and to date this would seem to be the most plausible scenario, the grand final in Valencia will once again decide the name of the world champion.

However, the two contenders will certainly play on equal terms at least as regards the risk of incurring a penalty due to the new tire pressure rule. After the Prima Pramac Racing rider took his “wildcard” in Thailand, leader Bagnaia received a warning in Malaysia. Therefore, if one of the two were to be caught below the values ​​indicated by Michelin, he would incur a 3″ penalty.

We must not forget that the Losail track, very demanding with tires and with the variable night conditions, usually gives rise to group races, which could therefore mix up the cards more. Especially now that the championship has found a protagonist like Enea Bastianini, winner in Malaysia, who certainly won’t be the only one who wants to try to get into the positions that count, with the risk of being able to act as a referee in the race for the title.

MotoGP 2023: the Qatar Grand Prix times (Italian time)



After many sleepless nights, MotoGP returns to a time zone closer to ours for the Qatar Grand Prix. Despite racing at night, in fact, both the Sprint and the long race of the premier class will start when it is 6pm in Italy.

Friday 17 November

FP1 Moto3: 12:00-12:35

FP1 Moto2: 12:50-13:30

FP1 MotoGP: 13:45-14:30

FP2 Moto3: 16:15-16:50

FP2 Moto2: 17:05-17:45

P MotoGP: 18:00-19:00

Saturday 18 November

FP3 Moto3: 11:30-12:00

FP3 Moto2: 12:15-12:45

FP2 MotoGP: 13:00-13:30

MotoGP Qualifying: 13:40-14:20

Moto3 Qualifying: 15:50-16:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 16:45-17:25

Sprint MotoGP: 18:00

Sunday 19 November

Warm-Up MotoGP: 13:40-13:50

Gara Moto3: 15:00

Gara Moto2: 16:15

Because of MotoGP: 18:00

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208) and Now: complete live broadcast of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday. Postponement of the races of the three classes to Sunday (Moto3 race 5.00pm; Moto2 race 6.30pm; MotoGP race 8.00pm).

MotoGP 2023: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix



Saturday 18 November

MotoGP Qualifying: from 1.10pm

Sprint MotoGP: from 5.30pm

Sunday 19 November

Because of MotoGP: from 5.30pm