The final rush of MotoGP is about to begin. Three events with double races in the space of just three weeks that will award the 2023 title. The arithmetic still keeps Marco Bezzecchi in the running, but by now it is quite clear that it will be an internal Ducati derby between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

The current world champion enters these last three rounds with a 13-point advantage over the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid, who after the double in Buriram seems as unstoppable as a high-speed train.

Or at least this is the perception, even if the numbers say otherwise, because the Spaniard was perfect in Thailand, but made heavy mistakes in the two previous races of the hat-trick, which Pecco was able to capitalize on as best as possible. In fact, before leaving for Indonesia, the Piedmontese had only a 3-point advantage, so it means that the score of the last hat-trick says +10 in his favour.

A finale therefore awaits us which is really difficult to make predictions about, which has a high probability of taking the duel to the last race of the season in Valencia. The first taste will be in Malaysia, in Sepang, where last year Bagnaia won after a great comeback from the fourth row, but where Martin was also very fast before making a mistake: his race ended in the escape routes, but when he fell he was firmly in command.

If attention is focused on them, there will inevitably be many who will want to try to act as a third wheel. Starting from that Brad Binder who was downgraded to third place in Thailand for going green on the last lap, but who however seems increasingly closer to his first victory of the season with the KTM (we are talking about long races, because he has already won two Sprints this year). But also the aforementioned Bezzecchi or a Marc Marquez who will want to try to end his stint with Honda in style.

Below, here is the complete program of the weekend as well as the television and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

MotoGP 2023: the Malaysian Grand Prix times (Italian time)



The last race of the MotoGP Asian tour will also take place with the traditional format of the second part of the season. Thanks to the Malaysian time zone, the Sprint will start when it is 8am on Saturday morning in Italy, while the long race will start at the same time on Sunday.

Friday 10 November

FP1 Moto3: 2:00-2:35

FP1 Moto2: 2:50-3:30

FP1 MotoGP: 3:45-4:30

FP2 Moto3: 6:15-6:50

FP2 Moto2: 7:05-7:45

P MotoGP: 8:00-9:00

Saturday 11 November

FP3 Moto3: 1:40-2:10

FP3 Moto2: 2:25-2:55

FP2 MotoGP: 3:10-3:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 3:50-4:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 5:50-6:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 6:45-7:25

Sprint MotoGP: 8:00

Sunday 12 November

Warm-Up MotoGP: 3:40-3:50

Gara Moto3: 5:00

Gara Moto2: 6:15

Because of MotoGP: 8:00

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Malaysian Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208) and Now: complete live broadcast of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday. The races of the three classes have been postponed to Sunday (Moto3 race 11.15am; Moto2 race 12.30pm; MotoGP race 2.15pm).

MotoGP 2023: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Malaysian Grand Prix



Saturday 11 November

Sprint MotoGP: from 7.30am

Sunday 12 November

Because of MotoGP: from 7.30am

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Sepang International Circuit

The Sepang International Circuit is already one of the modern classics of the World Motorcycle Championship calendar. The Hermann Tilke-designed circuit has hosted the Malaysian GP for over 20 years, since 1999, when it took over from Shah Alam and Johor. The championship has always stopped in the Asian country, except in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix, drivers will have to complete 20 laps in Sunday’s main race, fewer than many other events on the calendar as it is one of the longest circuits in the world championship. As a result, the Sprint will also have fewer laps, for a total of 10. The Moto3 riders will do 15 laps of Sepang, while the Moto2 race will be 17 laps.

Track length



5,5 km

Track width



16 metros

Curve

15 (10 on the right and 5 on the left)

Longer straight



920 meters