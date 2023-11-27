Three versions for Royal Enfield’s eagerly awaited Adventure. Here are the prices of the new Himalayan: they start from 5,900 euros fc

November 27, 2023

It will arrive in March 2024 and – if the clamor that greeted it is directly reflected in sales – it could be one of the successes of the next motorcycling season: the new Royal Enfield Hinalayan 450 unveiled to the international public at EICMA 2023 now he also has a prezzoor rather: three.

They are indeed three different versions of the Indian Adventure which in fact revolutionizes the previous model in many points of view and is also the first Royal Enfield with a 6-speed gearbox and also the first with liquid cooling.

The version Base (available in Kaza Brown) will be on sale at 5.900 euro f.c., while going up a step we find the Pass setup (available in Slate Himalayan Salt or slate Himalayan Poppy Blue livery), at a price of 6.000 euro f.c.

The set-up will be top of the range Summit which provides the version Hanle Black a 6.200 euro f.c.the Kamet White (equipped with pneumatici tubeless on spoked rims) a 6.450 euro fc and, finally, la Hanle Black with spoked rims and tubeless tyres which is placed at 6.500 euro f.c.

In the new Himalayan the protagonist role is played by the new single-cylinder engine Sherpa with 452 cc with a maximum power of 40.02 HP at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm but with 90% of the torque available from 3,000. Two engine maps available, thanks to ride by wire (debut on a Royal Enfield). The chassis is centered on a steel tube frame equipped with a 43 mm diameter USD fork with 200 mm travel, while at the rear we find a monoshock with the same 200 mm travel. The braking system is made up of one disc per wheel, 310 at the front with a two-piston caliper and 270 mm at the rear. The rims do not change in diameter compared to the previous version (21″ front and 17″ rear). but the rear tire now reaches the measurements of 140/80.

The rear ABS can be deactivated for off-road driving. while the saddle height varies between The 805 mm up to 845 mm. The dry weight is 181 kg, while that in running order it is equal to 196 kg.