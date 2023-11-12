Kymco updates its offering with several new scooters. Among these also a new ADV

November 12, 2023

Kymco once again confirms its presence at EICMA and does so bringing numerous new features in its range of scooters. Last year the Taiwanese company surprised us with some special concepts SuperNex e RevoNexa fully electric sports and naked bike.

Important updates are arriving in the Kymco line up for 2024, here are the news.

Dink X 125



The Kymco Dink X 125, at first glance, it seems an interesting synthesis between aesthetics and functionality. Modern lines, refined details and a driving position designed to guarantee comfort and safety at the same time.

The engine, liquid-cooled, develops 15 HP at 8750 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm and has a particularly linear delivery. Worthy of note is the availability of keyless starting. The suspensions have a calibration specific for off-road use and consist of a telescopic fork and a pair of shock absorbers. The choice to fit CST knobby tires guarantees reasonable safety even on particularly slippery surfaces. On the brake side, the Dink X 125 is equipped with the brake system combined braking composed of steel discs with daisy profile front and rear.

Downtown 350GT



The superstructures of the new Kymco Downtown 350GT they are characterized by taut lines, which make the design streamlined and sporty. Despite this, habitability for pilot and passenger was not compromised.

The front part of the shield houses the headlights with technology full LED with vertical development and the direction indicators mounted flush with the surface of the bodywork. The side view of the Downtown 350GT confirms its vocation as a scooter cruiser. The platform allows great freedom of movement both longitudinally (with multiple support points for the feet) and horizontally, thanks to the particularly large available surface area.

The display stands out TFT a colori of the instrumentation, which thanks to the smartphone connectivity system allows you to manage phone calls and messages, as well as display the navigation instructions. The available screens give access to various information, including the fuel level in the tank 12.5 liters and the outside temperature. It is possible to monitor tire pressure directly from the screen thanks to the TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) sensors. The standard equipment is completed by cruise control and the underseat compartment with courtesy light.

The liquid-cooled single-cylinder from 321 cc, 28.3 HP and 30 Nm has a smooth and linear delivery, with particularly low vibrations. The consumption declared on the technical sheet is 26 km/l. There is no lack of traction control.

Downtown 350GT

Filly 50



Look classico e deliberately retroultra-compact dimensions, top reliability and management costs reduced to the indispensable minimum: this is the business card with which the new Kymco Filly 50 presents itself, natural heir of the model that was among the first 4-stroke fifties, a real best seller in its category.

The reduced height from the ground allows easy driving even for beginners and those who are not tall. Helping to make the guide even easier is: just over 100 kg. The engine setting favors consumption: by adopting careful driving it is possible to easily exceed 40 km/litre. The chassis relies on a telescopic fork and a monoshock, with 12-inch alloy wheels at both the front and rear.

Il Filly 50 it wants to be cheap but it does not give up anything worthy of note. Enlightenment is full LED, the instrumentation relies on an analogue speed indicator flanked by a digital display for secondary information. There are two compartments provided for storing objects on the back of the shield, the left one equipped with a socket USBvery convenient for storing your smartphone.

Filly 50

Sky Town 150 ABS



The Sky Town is the new global scooter designed by Kymco to tackle the city and the most intense traffic with consumption extremely containedboth in the version with 150 CC and 125 cc engine.

The front of the Sky Town features taut lines and a design that highlights its dynamism. LED lighting integrated into the front shield and large windshield, the sides are slim and connect uniformly with the rear part of the scooter.

The 150 CC air-cooled engine of the Sky Town 150 it’s completely new, specific interventions have made cooling more effective, to the benefit of the reliability and average life of the engine, even when subjected to particularly intense use. Euro 5+ approved, the new 150 CC engine has a maximum power of 8.5 kW (equal to approximately 11.5 HP) at 8,500 rpm, with a maximum torque of 11.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Furthermore, the new Sky Town is also available with a 125 cc engine, capable of a power of 8.1 kW (11 HP) at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 9.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The frame and chassis are the same as the 150 cc, therefore the qualities of agility and handling are retained, thanks also to the low weight: 117.5 kg in both engines.

The wheels are alloy with 110/70-14 (front) and 130/70-13 (rear) tires, combined with a disc braking system. The 150 cc version of the Sky Town is equipped with the system ABSthe 125 cc instead offers the brake distribution system CBS. To store objects to take with you we find a double front compartment: the one on the left is open and is equipped with a USB socket, the one on the right has a small door with a pressure closure. Added to this is a spacious underseat compartment capable of accommodating a full-size helmet and other objects.

Sky Town 150 ABS