On the occasion of the Macau Grand Prix, now in its seventieth edition, two Ferraris will participate in the FIA ​​GT World Cup, the event reserved for GT3 class cars which will be staged on the city track of the former Portuguese protectorate on the weekend of November 19th.

The Harmony Racing team entrusts the 296 GT3 #51 to the Brazilian Daniel Serra, official Ferrari driver, and the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 #52 to the Chinese Weian Chen.

As per tradition, the Macau Grand Prix represents an end-of-season event characterized by a schedule that includes many races. Among the most popular races is the FIA ​​GT World Cup, which is held on the da Guia circuit, which measures 6.2 kilometers and is considered one of the most challenging city venues at an international level, a track characterized by some very slow corners – including the iconic “Lisboa” and “R” – which alternate with a fast portion, enclosed in the first sector.

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari Harmony Racing per Macao

Among the 21 cars registered is the one available to Serra.

“I am very excited to go to Macau for the first time to race with a car like the 296 GT3, which makes its debut in this unique event”, comments the driver born in Sao Paulo in 1984.

It will be a good challenge for me and for the team. The track is narrow and characterized by a very challenging layout, with very slow corners. We won’t have much time to test before the start of the race, but we will do our best to get a good result in this new experience.”

Harmony Racing also participates with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by Chen Weian.

“I am proud to bring Ferrari back to the legendary streets of Macau, not only as team principal but also as a driver. The new Ferrari 296 GT3 has already demonstrated incredible technical values ​​on many circuits around the world, so we are thrilled to be the team that will manage the car on its debut on the Guia circuit in Macau.”

“I believe we have a perfect lineup, benefiting from Daniel’s and my experiences, particularly racing on the streets of Macau. Together we will aim for the top step.”