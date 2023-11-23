A series of accessories designed specifically for the new flagship of the German company. Let’s see them in detail

November 23, 2023

Sell ​​ACTIVE COMFORT for the BMW R 1300 GS



It is certainly one of Wunderlich’s flagship products and could not be missing from the very first range of accessories created for the new BMW R 1300 GS. We are talking specifically about the AKTIVKOMFORT saddle for rider (Art. 13100-002) and passenger (Art. 13105-002), produced with the characteristic 3D ergonomic edging that allows the driver and companion to become one with the motorbike.

The shape and inclination of the saddle, with a progressive two-layer structure, guarantee a natural and ergonomic posture favorable to the right position of the back and knees, thus allowing you to ride in a relaxed and safe manner.

Furthermore, thanks to the ThermoPro covering, the temperature of the saddle under the hottest summer sun remains up to 25°C lower than what happens with saddles covered with common untreated materials.

As on all AKTIVKOMFORT saddles, the sophisticated structure and the user’s weight evenly distributed over a larger surface prevent the padding from deforming, lightening both the load on the lower back and the coccyx.

Furthermore, the lining used ensures a perfect seal even during braking (above all preventing the passenger from “moving forward”), without forgetting that the innovative 3D ergonomic edging significantly reduces the pressure on the inner thigh when, for example, you are stopped at the stoplight.

Prices

Driver seat (Art. 13100-002) 450.07 euros (VAT included)

Passenger seat (Art. 13105-002) 388.55 euros (VAT included).

Transparent and smoked Marathon screen



The MARATHON screen, another leading product in the Wunderlich range, is now also available for the BMW R 1300 GS and is offered in the following versions: transparent (Art. 13150-000) and smoked (Art. 13150-002).

Thanks to the effective protection from wind and weather, and the ergonomic structure, this windshield guarantees comfort while driving.

Due to its shape and size, it is able to offer a reduction in wind pressure on the head, torso and shoulders, as well as a significant reduction in turbulence and noise in all driving situations.

Offers protection for riders of all sizes. The windshield is 5 millimeters thick, is characterized by an anti-scratch treatment, is resistant to petrol and UV rays and does not generate optical distortions, offering an excellent view also thanks to the absence of protection at the edges which are worked and finished by hand.

Wunderlich has also created a specific version for the BMW R 1300 GS versions equipped with ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), where the shape of the windshield is designed so that the ACC radar is not covered: Transparent (Art. 13151-000), Smoked (13151-002).

Prezzo: All versions cost 204.94 euros (VAT included).

ULTIMATE engine protection



The new ULTIMATE engine protection device by Wunderlich dedicated to the new BMW R 1300 GS was designed above all for those who love off-roading. Available in stainless steel (Art. 13201-000) or black (Art. 13201-002), it safely protects not only cylinders and valve covers, but also lambda sensors.

In the event of a fall, the forces are equally distributed over the entire structure so as to avoid dangerous peaks.

The ULTIMATE protector is made from 25mm precision stainless steel tubes made on CNC machines and carefully welded. The metal surface is sandblasted with glass beads and subsequently electropolished.

Wunderlich has carefully studied this accessory to offer a compromise between protection and design, managing to create a product that integrates perfectly with the lines of the new Bavarian adventure, enhancing its off-road appearance.

Prices:

Stainless steel (Art. 13201-000) 398.81 euros (VAT included)

Black stainless steel (Art. 13201-002) 357.80 euros (VAT included).

Engine protection GUARD



To protect the engine of the BMW R 1300 GS, Wunderlich has also created the GUARD protection device (Art. 13202-002) which best combines the protective effect and weight.

Like its big brother Ultimate, it safely protects not only the cylinders and valve covers, but also both lambda sensors. And, even in this case, greater protection equals greater passive safety and greater driving pleasure. In the event of a fall or overturning of the motorcycle, the forces are optimally distributed over the protection structure up to the mounting points.

The structure, made of 25 mm steel tubes whose segments are formed on CNC machines and subsequently welded, integrates perfectly with the design of the motorbike, enhancing its character. Sandblasted with glass beads, it is subsequently painted with black powder.

Prezzo: 306.54 euros (VAT included).

Removable headlight protection



To best protect the headlights of the new BMW R 1300 GS, Wunderlich offers all enthusiasts a new high-quality headlight protection equipped with Snaploc quick releases, available in transparent (Art. 13260-102) or black (Art. 13260) versions -002).

It is especially in off-road vehicles that there is a risk of seeing stones, splinters, branches or other foreign bodies damaging the headlights in a more or less serious way, also compromising riding or (even worse) a journey.

And it is in these cases that this precious and practical accessory comes into play, characterized by a design that goes well with the lines of the new R 1300 GS.

Prezzo: Both versions cost 122.92 euros (VAT included).

