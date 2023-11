John Lammers yesterday spoke highly of his team, which showed that it could compete despite last week’s 0-6 defeat against PSV. There was nothing to see of that in Sittard. Heracles was trumped in all areas and Fortuna also made it 4-0 before half time. Kaj Sierhuis, who played for Heracles in the past, was able to hit the ball effortlessly and sprinkled some extra salt in the Almelo wounds.