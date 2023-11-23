Since becoming close to Tariq Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid’s life has received a lot of attention from the public. In fact, quite a few people compare him to Fuji in everything, including his family condition.

As is known, both Aaliyah’s biological mother and her surrogate mother have a dark past. Both of them have had run-ins with the law.

Reza Artamevia was involved in a drug case, while Angelina Sondakh was involved in a corruption case.

In a talk show with Feni Rose, Angelina Sondakh openly stated that she felt jealous of the family of Fuji, Tariq’s ex-lover.

According to Aaliyah’s mother, Fuji has a very harmonious family. He proved this himself when he was in the same detention center as Vanessa Angel, at the Pondok Bambu Detention Center, East Jakarta.

Angelina Sondakh admitted that she felt jealous of Vanessa, who at that time was visited by Aunt Andriansyah every day.

“Sometimes I’m jealous, because Auntie likes to come, she still likes to be visited,” said Angelina Sondakh, seen from the upload on the TikTok account @maria_ulfaa09.

Hearing this, Dewi Zuhriati, who was also present with Haji Faisal, dismissed it. According to him, his eldest child had to come every day to the detention center to get breast milk.

The reason is, when Vanessa was detained, Gala Sky was only 3 months old and still needed breast milk.

“I don’t like coming, I have to come every day to get breast milk,” said Dewi Zuhriati.

But according to Angelina Sondakh, she actually saw it as something sweet.

“So, we see them as a really sweet couple,” he said.

Angelina Sondakh’s opinion was also confirmed by Haji Faisal. According to Fuji’s father, the late Bibi Ardiansyah did have a romantic love story with the late Vanessa Angel.

“Yes, that’s right. I admit it,” said Haji Faisal.