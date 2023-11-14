Suara.com – Joanna Alexandra’s youngest child, Ziona Eden Alexandra Panggabean, has just undergone intensive treatment in the PICU. This six year old boy experienced bronchopneumonia and hyponatremia.

Joanna Alexandra said that on November 6, the saturation of the princess, who is familiarly called Zio, dropped drastically to 87. This figure is low, because the normal limit is 97.

“Last week, early in the morning Zio was coughing and super weak. Seeing the saturation was 87, he immediately went to the emergency room without taking a shower,” wrote Joanna Alexandra on Instagram, Monday (13/11/2023).

Until that night, Zio’s saturation was still low, even though he had been given maximum oxygen.

“My little brother is really weak and he’s gasping for breath,” said Joanna Alexandra.

Because his condition did not improve, the doctor decided to take Zo to the pediatric intensive care room, PICU.

“There are things that really make the heart work out. The first night I left Mblut in the PICU, ah, it felt like my heart was pumping… I don’t know, I can’t explain it,” said the 36-year-old artist.

After undergoing an intensive examination, it was discovered that Joanna Alexandra’s child had bronchopneumonia and hyponatremia.

“Lab results show that Zio has bronchopneumonia due to resp. Synctial virus. Plus hyponatremia too, so he’s really weak, it’s a pity for the kid,” said Joanna Alexandra.

Unfortunately, until now Joanna Alexandra has not revealed Zo’s latest condition after undergoing intensive treatment a week ago.