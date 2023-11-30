loading…

The former US Secretary of State who predicted Israel would be destroyed, Henry Kissinger, has died at the age of 100. Photo/Politico

WASHINGTON – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs United States of America (USA) Henry Kissinger dies at the age of 100. The controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner and diplomatic figure who served under two US presidents died at his home in Connecticut.

The news of the death of a figure whose trace will be indelible in US foreign policy was conveyed by Kissinger Associates Inc in a statement as reported by France 24, Thursday (30/11/2023).

Kissinger, who served as secretary of state and national security adviser under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, remained a prominent voice on foreign policy issues long after leaving the administration in 1977.

“I work about 15 hours a day,” he told CBS News a few weeks before he turned 100, and said with confidence that world leaders like China’s Xi Jinping or Russia’s Vladimir Putin would likely take his call.

He is known for his practice of “realpolitik” – interacting with the world based on practical goals rather than moral ideals – and is credited with secret diplomacy that helped thaw US relations with China. But he is also accused of war crimes for bombing Cambodia during the Vietnam War, supporting Pakistan’s genocide in Bangladesh, and greenlighting the Argentine dictatorship’s “dirty war” against dissidents.

Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, his real name was Heinz Alfred Kissinger. Less than three months before Kristallnacht, in 1938, his Jewish family fled Nazi Germany and resettled in New York City, where he was known as Henry.

After his freshman year at George Washington High School, he took night classes and worked in a shaving brush factory during the day, according to “Kissinger: A Biography” by Walter Isaacson. After graduating, he enrolled at City College of New York and planned to become an accountant. However he was drafted into the US Army shortly after his 19th birthday.

Kissinger, who became a US citizen by naturalization in 1943, returned to his homeland as a German translator in the US Army. He also arrested members of the Gestapo and helped free prisoners from the Ahlem concentration camp.

“I didn’t realize until I saw the camp, the depths to which humans can descend,” he told the BBC in an interview broadcast in July 2022.