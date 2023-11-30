Henry Kissinger, powerful and controversial American Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977, and one of the most influential politicians – if not the most influential – internationally in the 1970s, has died at the age of 100. Kissinger was for a long time both national security advisor, a role that became more influential with him, and secretary of state, i.e. the person in charge of foreign policy. Even today he is remembered for his protagonism and ability to influence the public roles he had had in the past.

His political career was deeply linked to that of Republican President Richard Nixon: together they built a foreign policy marked by openings towards the Soviet Union and Communist China, but also by more or less explicit support for military dictatorships in South America. In all of this Kissinger always acted as the main protagonist, contributing like few others to the progress of the Cold War between the end of the 1960s and the mid-1970s. In particular, he is remembered as the main inspirer of a pragmatic approach to international relations, focused almost exclusively on the concrete interests of the nation rather than on respect for ideological principles. After about fifty years this approach, defined as “realist” but which in truth is complicated to fit into a single category, has remained influential and is analyzed and studied.

Kissinger was born in 1923 in Fürth, Bavaria, to a German and Jewish family. His first name at the time was Heinz. As a profile of him in the New Yorker published in 2020 recounts, as a child he showed a keen interest in the defensive tactics of the Italian national football team, and the only quality of his from the time that is still remembered after almost a century was advising friends in regarding sentimental issues.

In the 1930s, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime established an anti-Semitic dictatorship that led many Jewish people to emigrate, including the Kissingers, who left Germany in 1938 for New York. Heinz, who would soon change his name to Henry, quickly integrated into the United States, serving in the Army during World War II and then studying at Harvard. He always maintained a distinctive and strong German accent.

After obtaining his doctorate in 1954 he remained at Harvard as a researcher, and in 1957 he became associate director of a department dedicated to the study of government techniques and international relations.

In parallel with his research activity, between the 1950s and 1960s he acted as a consultant for some government agencies, including the State Department and the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. In this period he publicly expressed his opposition to the war in Vietnam that the United States had started in the mid-1950s: for this reason he was fired from Lyndon Johnson’s administration. However, Kissinger was now well integrated into the political circles of Washington and had made himself known to the point that in 1968 he was appointed National Security Advisor by the newly elected President Richard Nixon, of the Republican Party.

With Nixon, Kissinger reached the pinnacle of power in his favorite field, international relations. In the years in which he was National Security Advisor this role expanded, ending up overlapping with the formal holder of foreign policy in the US government, i.e. the Secretary of State, and surpassing him in importance. Together Nixon and Kissinger developed a penchant for secrecy, opening negotiations on various diplomatic issues through confidential channels, positioning themselves publicly one way and acting secretly in another. Both declared themselves against the war in Vietnam in principle, with Nixon having promised during the election campaign to withdraw the United States as soon as possible. In fact, however, his administration intensified the war effort by ordering some of the most violent bombings of the entire war, despite knowing that the United States could not win as they hoped.

Historian David Rothkopf wrote that Kissinger and Nixon formed an almost complementary couple: «Kissinger was the charming, worldly one, he brought the grace and respectability of the intellectual establishment that Nixon despised and craved, but which he did not have. On the one hand Kissinger was a citizen of the world, on the other Nixon was a classic American, through and through. Kissinger had an international vision and the ability to adapt it to the times, Nixon was pragmatic and had a more strategic vision, which was the foundation of their policies.”

In 1973 Kissinger was also appointed Secretary of State, a role he held until 1977 even with Nixon’s successor, Gerald Ford. In essence he was the undisputed protagonist of the foreign policy of those years, with all the benefits and controversies that followed. For example, the entire period of the so-called détente, i.e. the “détente” between the Soviet Union and the United States that occurred in the Seventies, is a diplomatic merit that is widely attributed to Kissinger, as are the openings towards communist China. Nixon was the first American president to officially visit China after World War II.

These openings are interpreted as one of the signs of Kissinger’s realpolitik, a category that is commonly used to summarize his pragmatic tendency in international relations, in accordance with the principle of realism, which ignores moral and ideological considerations. Kissinger actually never openly called himself a “realist” and refused to be associated with realpolitik. His teacher, Hans Morgenthau, considered one of the greatest exponents of the realist doctrine in international relations, did the same.

Since it is a flexible concept, Kissinger’s realism is well suited to interpreting both the détente with the communists and the bombings in Vietnam and US foreign policy in Latin America, where there were very few openings towards political adversaries. Kissinger was already national security advisor when Augusto Pinochet’s coup d’état occurred in Chile in 1973 to oust the socialist Salvador Allende. It was Kissinger himself, through the CIA, who encouraged the coup during which Allende killed himself.

In 1976, when the military took power in Argentina, establishing a brutal dictatorship that would lead to the torture and disappearance of tens of thousands of people, Kissinger was US Secretary of State. Even then the US administration was aware of the situation. After all, the United States has always considered Latin America its backyard, and during the years of the Cold War it was a priority for them to ensure that communism did not spread in such a geographically close area, even at the cost to limit the freedom of local populations.

After the Watergate scandal that led to Nixon’s resignation in 1974, Kissinger remained in the administration, but his influence progressively waned. In 1975 he was replaced as National Security Advisor by Brent Scowcroft. When the Republicans lost the elections in November 1976, he also left his post as Secretary of State.

He thus interrupted his public political activity, but in the following decades he continued as an intellectual, university professor, commentator and consultant. Despite no longer having an institutional role, Kissinger has always maintained his network of international relationships as president of Kissinger Associates, his consultancy firm.

In 1972 the Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci met Kissinger and conducted a famous interview in which she asked him, among other things, the reason for his success in politics. Kissinger replied: «I acted alone, they liked that (…). Americans like the man who enters the city alone on horseback, like in westerns.”