After having played Superman in the DCEU, fans imagine Henry Cavill as a hero who has not yet appeared in the MCU.

Henry Cavill will no longer continue playing Superman

Join the conversation

A new fan art linked to the UCM has imagined the one who was Superman during the DCEU, Henry Cavill, as the iconic Captain Britain if the DCEU star decided to be part of Marvel Studios sometime. Last year was quite an emotional rollercoaster for Henry Cavill when it came to his legacy as Superman. After returning to the DCEU in Black Adam, the actor announced that he would now return as Superman full-time, only to have to retract that statement a few months later when the film Superman: Legacy of James Gunn revealed that DC would decide to give the Man of Steel a reboot.

After having played Superman in the DCEU, fans imagine Henry Cavill as a hero who has not yet appeared in the MCU

Although it is possible that Henry Cavill is officially done as Superman, that has not stopped the world from wanting to wear the costume of different superheroes again. One of those popular options remains the Captain Great Britaina very recurring character in the words of Henry Cavill since he has expressed his enthusiasm for the character on several occasions.

Considering where it comes from Cavillhe Captain Great Britain has been suggested several times for the DCEU actor, although Marvel Studios has never stated whether it intends to introduce that character into the main canon. In addition to Captain Great Britain, The MCU audience has also proposed that Cavill play Sentrywhat is the version of Superman from the Marvel Universe.

After the actor Henry Cavill doesn’t end on a good note in the DCEU, fans are left wondering if he would ever join the MCU, either as a hero or villain.

However, it would not be surprising if Henry Cavill never joined UCM for several reasons. The most important thing to consider is that Cavill may want to take a break from the superhero genreespecially after how difficult things got with Warner Bros. and the DCEU when it seemed like he had returned as Superman.

In any case, Cavill would perhaps be more prepared for a unique job in the MCU without committing to a long-term contract with Marvel Studios. Even if Cavill never makes another property based on the comic book universes, his time as Superman will never be forgotten. But for now, only time will tell if the MCU will ever get to see Henry Cavill at some point in the future.

Join the conversation