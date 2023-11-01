loading…

Children sit in the back of an ambulance at Shifa Hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, October 17, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri

GAZA TRACK – The director of the UN Office of Human Rights (OHCHR) in New York, Craig Mokhiber, resigned from his post, citing the agency’s failure to properly handle the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

“Instead of doing its job, the UN has surrendered to the power of the United States (US) and surrendered to the Israeli lobby, while the settler colonial, ethno-nationalist, European project in Palestine has entered its final stage,” said the top UN official.

“Once again, we see genocide taking place before our eyes, and the Organization we serve seems powerless to stop it,” stressed Mokhiber in his letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, published on Tuesday (31/10/2023) .

The official emphatically described Israel’s ongoing actions in the Gaza Strip as “genocide,” and acknowledged the word “is often the target of political abuse.”

“But the current wholesale massacre of the Palestinian people, rooted in ethno-nationalist settler colonial ideology … leaves no room for doubt or debate,” Mokhiber said.

This is a textbook case of genocide. The European ethno-nationalist, settler colonial project in Palestine has entered its final stages, leading to the accelerated destruction of the last vestiges of life of the indigenous Palestinian population in Palestine.

Mokhiber explained, “The governments of the US, UK, and most European countries were fully complicit in this horrific attack, not only for failing to fulfill their international obligations but also for actively arming the attack, providing economic and intelligence support, and providing political cover and diplomatic response to Israeli atrocities.”

“This cover is further strengthened by the Western corporate media, increasingly controlled and close to the state, which has continuously dehumanized Palestinians to facilitate genocide, and broadcast war propaganda and advocate national, racial or religious hatred,” he stressed.

Mokhiber believes the UN used to have “principles” and “authority” rooted in the body’s “integrity,” such as during apartheid in South Africa, but these have been lost over the years.