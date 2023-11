This week was the end of the story for LAS. After yet another resignation from councilor Gelici, he was expelled from the faction. According to party leader Kampman, he was not there much from the start of this council period and he was on sick leave several times, writes 1Twente. “He was always ill, weak and nauseous. We had started an improvement program with him.” To no avail, the faction showed the party member the door.