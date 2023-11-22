loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip was a sacred duty. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – President Russia Vladimir Putin said Moscow had a moral obligation to provide humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza Strip . This was revealed by the Russian leader in a meeting with the cabinet.

“This is a very important, humanitarian and noble mission. “We need to help people who are suffering as a result of the ongoing events,” said Putin via video link as reported by RT, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

The Russian leader later described providing aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza as “our sacred duty.”

A day earlier, Putin told other BRICS leaders that he was moved by videos depicting Palestinian children being operated on without anesthesia.

While attending the BRICS summit held online, the Russian President stated that the deaths of thousands of people, the mass displacement of civilians and the resulting humanitarian disaster were causes for the deepest concern.

“When you watch how children are operated on without anesthesia – this of course creates a very special feeling,” Putin added.

Putin said that although securing a humanitarian ceasefire was the main task in the short term, Moscow wanted to see lasting peace in the region.

“This can only be achieved on the basis of previous UN resolutions calling for the creation of two states – Israel and Palestine,” Putin said.

According to Putin, other BRICS member countries share Russia’s stance on many issues, as shown by the way they voted at the UN General Assembly.