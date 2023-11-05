In November, Hello! TV reinforces the wedding theme of its November programming with the premiere of and travels to Ribble Valley, an idyllic place in Lancashire (United Kingdom), to delve into the thriving wedding industry, with the premiere of The Valley of Weddings it is 5 Novembers.

The wedding valley. SPECIAL/COURTESY HELLO! TV.

Throughout 10 chapters, the series shows in detail everything that surrounds the preparation of a wedding and Ribble Valley is the best showcase, because there coexist all the services that make the dreams of thousands of couples possible: 27 event rooms, five bridal dress shops, pastry chefs, florists and photographers, among many other services. The competition is fierce and the suppliers, each one with a story behind them, explain the behind the scenes of the exceptional work they do and which also ends with a happy ending.

The wedding valley. SPECIAL/COURTESY HELLO! TV.

With this new release, Hello! TV confirms the month of November as the month of weddings. And along with The Valley of the Weddings, the channel will also broadcast new episodes of The Queens of Shopping, dedicated to looks of the brides and guests.and others from Wedding dress, a second chance, where Olivia Buckland, bridal fashion expert, remembers the best dress options used by her clients in the most romantic sustainable fashion show of all.

The wedding valley

Premiere: November 5, 6:00 p.m.

Wedding dress, a second chance

Every Sunday, 5:00 p.m.

The queens of shopping

Monday to Friday, 5:00 p.m.

With information from Atresmedia.

XM

Themes

Hello! TV The valley of the weddings Wedding dress a second chance The queens of shopping

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions