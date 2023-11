“I was hesitant, however, the writing phase was very spontaneous, I wrote it in a short time because I told the story of our experience exactly”. Luca Locatelli, winner of “Soldatini”, spoke with these declarations on the occasion of the award ceremony of the sixth edition of #afiancodelcoraggio, the literary prize promoted by Roche which gives voice to the stories of illness narrated from the perspective of male caregivers.