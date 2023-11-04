Thousands of lovers of metal gathered since yesterday Friday at the Pegaso Forum, in Toluca, for the start of the Hell & Heaven. Seran three days of the hardest rock, on five stages set up in the forum facilities, which expects to bring together more than 150 thousand people.

To ease the wait, some vendors came to the site to offer souvenirs and drinks; but the annoyance began to grow under the rays of the Sun and due to the lack of punctuality in the opening of doors.

There were some disturbances and fights between people who complained about the disorder.

There was also a “door slam” due to the waves of metalheads arriving at the venue, as well as complaints about insufficient bathrooms in general and VIP areas.

After entering, thousands of young people and “chavorrucos”, most of them wearing T-shirts Slipknot and Helloween, they moved from stage to stage under the rays of the sun and with “chela” in hand.

The organizers recommended attending well dressed, since at night temperatures of up to 4 degrees are expected.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

music festivals hell and heaven Heavy Metal Slipknot helloween Music Rock toluca

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions