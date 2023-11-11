Nothing to do for the first speed race of the season, even tomorrow’s at risk

The Zermatt-Cervinia World Cup downhill scheduled for today has been cancelled. The heavy snowfall during the night and the strong wind on the track forced the organizers to cancel Saturday’s race, while tomorrow’s race remains on the calendar. The appointment with the first cross-border Cup descent is therefore still postponed. Last year it was the lack of snow that struck, but this season after Wednesday’s timed test – the first for the athletes on this new track – first the wind and then the snowfall forced the change of program. For Italy, Paris, Casse, Schieder, Innerhofer, Molteni, Bosca, Zazzi and Alliod will be at the start, while Borsotti and Franzoni will not compete.

More snow

Tomorrow’s race (at 11.30) also remains at risk because further snowfalls are expected. Two women’s descents are scheduled for next weekend on the Gran Becca.

November 11, 2023 (changed November 11, 2023 | 07:50)

