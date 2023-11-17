Carlos Sainz is in serious trouble because they did not have the track in order in Las Vegas.

Secretly it’s just funny: the Grand Prix of Las Vegas is extremely hyped up by Formula 1 and then the weekend starts dramatically. As you have probably already heard, the First Free Training only lasted eight minutes because a manhole cover was loose.

This was especially annoying for Carlos Sainz, who destroyed his entire drivetrain. Team boss Fred Vasseur was quite angry during the team bosses’ press conference and called it “unacceptable”. In addition to Sainz, Ocon was also a victim of the manhole cover.

This incident now has a very unpleasant ending for Sainz and Ferrari. A lot had to be replaced, including his Energy Store. Because this is his third ES for this season, this means a grid penalty of 10 places.

Of course, this happened completely through no fault of Ferrari. The team has therefore asked to make an exception. The FIA ​​admits that these are “highly unusual external circumstances”, but they are still implacable: rules are rules.

Carlos Sainz will therefore start from P10 tomorrow evening, at best. This will not have improved Vasseur’s mood.

This article Heavy grid penalty for Sainz due to manhole cover first appeared on Ruetir.