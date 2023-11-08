loading…

US Congress rejects aid plan for Israel. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Senate United States of America (US) Democrats blocked Republican efforts to win quick approval of a bill providing emergency aid to Israel which was passed by the DPR last week.

However, the bill does not provide any assistance in Ukraine’s war against Russia.

“Time is of the essence and it is important for the Senate not to delay providing this important assistance to Israel to a later date,” said Republican Senator Roger Marshall as quoted by Reuters, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

The Democratic Party objected and emphasized the importance of providing assistance to Ukraine and Israel, in addition to humanitarian aid, border security funding and funds to counter China in the Indo-Pacific. All of this is included in the $106 billion funding request that President Joe Biden sent to Congress last month.

They also accused House Republicans of playing politics in the crisis in Israel, delaying aid for the Jewish State by linking support to cutting funding for the Internal Revenue Service, a favorite target of Republicans, rather than writing a bipartisan bill.

The House bill would provide $14.3 billion for Israel in response to the deadly attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, but also cut the same amount of money from the IRS.

The funds will include $4 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling defense systems to counter short-range rocket threats as well as some transfers of equipment from US stockpiles.

“Our allies in Ukraine cannot afford to delay any longer than our allies in Israel,” said Sen. Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee.